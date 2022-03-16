Win chance to play golf with a Bafana Bafana legend at the MetroWired Class Of 96 Legends Golf Day

A host of Bafana Bafana legends are to join Neil Tovey’s team for the MetroWired Legends Golf Day on March 29, 2022, at the Bryanston Country Club. These legends, who combined, have over 2000 international caps, will join the viewing of the Bafana Bafana match against France after the golf day awards as part of the proceedings.

Story continues below Advertisment

The newly announced list features Ace Khuse, Marks Maponyane, Pollen Ndlanya, Jimmy Tau, some of the 2000 Olympians, the centurion Aaron Mokoena, Stanton Fredericks, Brian Baloyi, Matthew Booth to make up a strong lineup against Team MetroWired’s corporate team for the Ryder Cup-style competition. The confirmed venue for the football clinic is St Stithians, which is a stone's throw from the golf event, where non-golfing legends, like Doctor Khumalo, David Nyathi, with take the kids through their paces with football skills and imparting their experience having played overseas and featured at the 1998 Fifa World Cup. “We get invited to a few golf days in a year, but this is a special day for us as the football family as we never get together like this to celebrate our own heroes who inspired us when we started.

Story continues below Advertisment

“More importantly, to honour the late Shoes Moshoeu by shinning the spotlight on his Shoes Of Wisdom Foundation and helping to raise funds for shoes to be handed to the kids that need them in the community is a privilege,” said Stanton Fredericks. “I hope I get the HOLE-IN-ONE to win the R100 000.00 prize to share with the foundation.” Businesses and corporates interested to be part of the day can secure their golf 3-ball packages to play with a Bafana Bafana legend at R20 000.00. For more golf enquiries, contact us at [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment

WIN! WIN! WIN! MetroWired is giving away a chance to play golf with a Bafana Bafana legend at the MetroWired Class Of 96 Legends Golf Day on March 26, 2022, at the Bryanston Country Club. Independent Media and Metrowired are giving one lucky reader a chance to play with a SAFA Legend.

Story continues below Advertisment

To stand a chance to win SMS " LEGENDS" followed by your name, surname & email address and answers to 33258. Answer the following question? Who will captain the Team Bafana Bafana Legends against the Team MetroWired? Golf Handicap Golf Shirt Size Visit www.MetroWired.co.za Terms and conditions apply, sms cost R1.50