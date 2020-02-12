Win Discover Dimanzi perfume worth R1 500 in IOL's #MyHeart competition









The dynamic Di Thompson, entrepreneur and perfumer, is the creator of this award-winning fragrance. This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes. One of the prizes we're gifting someone with is Discover Dimanzi - South Africa’s first real fine fragrance - worth R1 500. The perfume encapsulates a rainbow floral green fragrance with fresh and woody notes, capturing the essence of our African spirit and aligning it with true French chic. The dynamic Di Thompson, entrepreneur and perfumer, is the creator of this award-winning fragrance. Thompson trained and worked in the prestigious French House of Guerlain which fanned her passion for beauty and perfume. She is also the owner of Le Visage Boutique Salon in Bedfordview. “My selection of essential oils come directly from Grasse in France, the home of so many great perfumes. The glass beads are made with pride by the local women in the rural areas of the Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The iconic zebra is part of my personal Burchell heritage and also my love of the classic tradition of black and white," she says.

"'Manzi' is the Zulu word meaning water and it is with such pleasure that I bring to you my eau de parfum…..dimanzi”

With Brand Ambassadors such as Ayanda Nhlapo, entrepreneur, fashion designer amd TV host, as well as Tandi Potgieter, Mrs South Africa Mrs

Personality 2019, influencer and entrepreneur, Simanzi is taking the South African perfume industry by storm.

Dimanzi is available in the 100ml eau de parfum and the three-piece dimanzi Voyage Travel Set (60ml).

Dimanzi eau de parfum is available online on www.dimanzi.co.za and at various stockists throughout South Africa. For more information call (011)

455 4747 or email [email protected]

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules: