This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes.
One of the prizes we're gifting someone with is Discover Dimanzi - South Africa’s first real fine fragrance - worth R1 500. The perfume encapsulates a rainbow floral green fragrance with fresh and woody notes, capturing the essence of our African spirit and aligning it with true French chic.
The dynamic Di Thompson, entrepreneur and perfumer, is the creator of this award-winning fragrance.
Thompson trained and worked in the prestigious French House of Guerlain which fanned her passion for beauty and perfume. She is also the owner of Le Visage Boutique Salon in Bedfordview.
“My selection of essential oils come directly from Grasse in France, the home of so many great perfumes. The glass beads are made with pride by the local women in the rural areas of the Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The iconic zebra is part of my personal Burchell heritage and also my love of the classic tradition of black and white," she says.