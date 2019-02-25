Win medical skin peels for the face up at Thari Health Excellence in IOL's #MyHeart competition.

So you've spread the love this Valentine's Month but you may have forgotten someone really special - yourself. How about treating yourself to healthier, glowing, younger-looking skin!

Chemical peels have been around since sour milk was used during the days of Cleopatra. For many years the beauty and medical aesthetics industries in SA and worldwide have been performing chemical peels for many reasons such as: treatment of skin conditions (acne, acne scarring, rough skin patches, sun spots, irregular pigmentation/ uneven skin tone, enlarged pores, dark circles and even freckles) OR for anti-ageing (wrinkles and lines) http://www.tharihealth.com/sample-page/skin-treatments/

Whatever the reason for using them, the aim is to improve the appearance of the skin. They can be used on the face, neck, décolletage, hands, and the back. Most medical grade peels are minimally invasive and are safe for many skin types. All peels work by gently rubbing the skin with a chemical solution to remove the unwanted top layer with all its “problems”. The top layer of the skin will eventually peel off a few days later. The result is a healthier, glowing, younger-looking skin!

Stand a chance of winning three sessions of light chemical peels treatments for one person at Thari Health Excellence in Randburg in IOL's #MyHeart competition.

