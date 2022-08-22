Win one of 10 Disney+ subscriptions

If you love great entertainment, the upcoming slate will whet your appetite with “Mike”, which is an 8-episode limited series that explores the tumultuous ups and downs of legendary Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.

IOL Entertainment and Disney+ have 10 subscriptions to give away to lucky readers.

Focusing the lens on Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Tyson’s story.

Other great shows on the streaming platform include “Pinocchio” by Academy Award-winner Robert Zemeckis.

The live-action is a retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.