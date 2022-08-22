Win one of 10 Disney+ subscriptions

IOL Entertainment and Disney+ have 10 subscriptions to give away to lucky readers.
If you love great entertainment, the upcoming slate will whet your appetite with “Mike”, which is an 8-episode limited series that explores the tumultuous ups and downs of legendary Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.
Focusing the lens on Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Tyson’s story.
Other great shows on the streaming platform include “Pinocchio” by Academy Award-winner Robert Zemeckis.
The live-action is a retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.
Another crowd-pleaser is “Wedding Season”, where hopeless romantic Stefan meets the charismatic Katie, and despite her engagement to the son of a wealthy property magnate, a whirlwind affair begins over a summer of weddings.
Before long, they’re on the run from the law, with Katie the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off police, organised criminals and their complicated feelings for one another as they try to clear their names?
The recently launched “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” features a star-studded cast with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases — who must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green superpowered hulk.
WIN! WIN! WIN!
IOL Entertainment and Disney+ have 10 subscriptions to give away to lucky readers.
Competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa.
Competition closes Thursday, August 25, 2022.
