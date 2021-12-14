Win one of 10 Southgate shopping vouchers
This festive we want to bring joy and cheer to the South by celebrating with our Southgate family.
It’s time to kick back, soak-up the festive spirit and enjoy a fun-filled Santa experience this December.
The Melting Pot of the South, Southgate Mall, promises to bring you all the fun, food, fashion and family activities for you, your partner, the elders and your little ones.
Be sure not to miss out on the fun packed days with the following activities lined up for you and your family’s enjoyment:
THE GRATITUDE / WISH TREE
10 – 24 December 2021
Share a little bit of hope with your message, or lend a helping hand to someone in need via the mall secret Santa.
SOCIAL DISTANCE SANTA BOOTH (10-4pm daily)
10 – 12 December 2021
16 – 18 December 2021
22-24 December 2021
Let’s do it for the gram, with the whole family and Santa.
CHRISTMAS CAROLS WITH THE SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR (12pm all three days)
11TH,18TH & the 24th of December
Get into the swing of the festive spirit.
KIDDIES PLAY AREA
10 - 12 December 2021
17 - 19 December 2021
22 - 24 December 2021
PUPPET SHOW
22 - 24 December 2021
Session 1: 12:30 – 1:00pm
Session 2: 2:00pm – 2:30pm
Session 3: 3:30-4:00pm
Find the best in kids entertainment, enjoy your shopping, meal and time out whilst the little ones get treated to some fun time, right next to you mum!
STORY TIME WITH GLORIA DHLAMINI LIEBENBURG
16-18 December 2021
Session 1: 12:30 – 1pm
Session 2: 13:30 – 2pm
Session :3 14:30 – 3pm
Let’s create special memories because story time doesn’t always have to be at bed time!
FREE GIFT WRAPPING (ALL DAY)
10-12 December
16-18 December
22-24 December
Visit Southgate Mall for a festive season to remember as we usher in the New Year.
WIN! WIN!
IOL is giving 10 lucky readers a chance to win a Southgate voucher valued at R500 each.
The closing date is December 19, 2021.
The competition is open to anyone residing within the Johannesburg area.
The judges’ decision is final.
