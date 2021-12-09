Win one of 6 Hasbro toy hampers valued at R850

Play personalities are based on a widely acknowledged scientific theory of the way children engage with play, based on neuroscience and natural behaviours.

The 8 play personalities identified in the Hasbro Play Personality Quiz are informed by Dr Stuart Brown’s research [author of Play: How It Shapes the Brain, Opens The Imagination And Invigorates The Soul] and capture the fundamentals of child development, movement, sensory development, language and attachment theory, so that you can easily navigate the best gifts compatible to your child and how they play.