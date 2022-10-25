Win one of five Catrice hampers worth R500 each

Summer’s coming up fast and the Catrice Neon Blast Nail Polish is a great way to start going big and bold!
With its expressive neon colours and high-gloss finish, the Neon Blast Nail Polish creates an intense statement on the nails.
The long-lasting nail polish is sure to turn your nails into real eye-catchers, and they’re available in four shades!
01 Energizing Yellow
VEGAN
02 Dazzling Orange
VEGAN
03 Blazing Coral
VEGAN
04 Flashing Pink
VEGAN
Stand a chance to win a R500 Catrice hamper filled with these expressive colours in two easy steps:
Please note, the competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa, and closes on November 2, 2022.