Win one of five Catrice hampers worth R500 each

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Published 1h ago

Summer’s coming up fast and the Catrice Neon Blast Nail Polish is a great way to start going big and bold!

With its expressive neon colours and high-gloss finish, the Neon Blast Nail Polish creates an intense statement on the nails.

The long-lasting nail polish is sure to turn your nails into real eye-catchers, and they’re available in four shades!

01 Energizing Yellow

VEGAN

02 Dazzling Orange

VEGAN

03 Blazing Coral

VEGAN

04 Flashing Pink

VEGAN

Stand a chance to win a R500 Catrice hamper filled with these expressive colours in two easy steps:

1. Subscribe to the House of Cosmetics newsletter: https://houseofcosmetics.co.za/

2. Enter our competition below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Please note, the competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa, and closes on November 2, 2022.

