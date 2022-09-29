Win one of five essence gel nail colour polish hampers

Things are about to get colourful: the new gel nail colour nail polishes inspire with a huge shade selection, a clean beauty formula and wow performance! Thanks to the patented, broad double-touch brush, the nail polishes are easy to apply. Then it’s just a matter of waiting 40 seconds – because that’s how quickly the gel nail colour nail polishes dry and give the nails a long-lasting gel finish.

Story continues below Advertisement

The formula is vegan, has a short list of ingredients and makes do without microplastic particles. In addition, the nail polishes are climate neutral thanks to CO2 compensation, and retail for about R39.95.

Climate neutral, vegan, and clean beauty. There’s no compromise with the gel nail colour nail polishes: the long-lasting gel finish and the wide range of colours leave nothing to be desired.

Story continues below Advertisement

WIN! WIN! WIN! Five lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning one of five essence gel nail colour polish hampers valued at R500 each. The competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Competition closes on October 7, 2022. Enter below: a Rafflecopter giveaway