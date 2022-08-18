Win one of five pairs of tickets to Neil Diamond Tribute show - Joburg only

Stand by for Neil Diamond, The Ultimate Tribute Show.
Proudly presented by Panache International as a salute to one of the world’s greatest entertainers of all time, this amazing production is brought to you at Mardi Gras, Carnival City.
Fans will be treated to two performances only on August 27 at 7pm and August 28 at 3pm.
The spectacular show pays homage to Neil Diamond’s incredible career - from his teenage dreams of songwriting in the Brill Building, to his amazing achievement of becoming the superstar icon, who sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
Celebrating all the classic hits of one of the world’s greatest ever singer-songwriters, this Neil Diamond Tribute extravaganza offers audiences a musical adventure unrivalled by any other, revisiting over five decades of sparkling musical gems.
Featured mega hits include: “Sweet Caroline”, “Forever In Blue Jeans”, “Song Sung Blue”, “I am …I Said”, “America”, “Holly Holy”, “I’m A Believer” and many more.
Taking you on a moving and powerful musical journey that will have you singing and dancing and begging for more, this spectacular production showcases a live rock band with a powerhouse group of professionals.
Philip Moolman, SA TV’s celebrity singing sensation, takes the lead role of Neil Diamond, heading a roster of A-list luminaries.
WIN! WIN! WIN!
Five lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning a set of double tickets to the August 27 show.
Winners must reside in the Joburg area.
Competition closes August 24, 2022.
Enter below:a Rafflecopter giveaway
Tickets to Panache International’s sensational Neil Diamond Tribute are on sale now through Computicket.
Seats are R180 and R220 per person. Book now on 0861 915 8000. Visit: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/the_ultimate_tribute_show___neil_diamond/7193392 .