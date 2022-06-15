Win one of five R1000 Crocs vouchers this Youth Month

Crocs is challenging Mzanzi to put their best foot forward by dancing along to celebrate Youth Day this June. Get ready for impressive dance moves, lots of spicy rhythm coupled with comfort that only Crocs can bring.

Be on the lookout for local dance crew today, The Street Stylers, as they take their moves to a street near you. The Street Stylers have represented the Blitz Boks as cheerleaders for the World Rugby 7s, performed on stage at Canal Walk Shopping Centre and on Table Mountain in the Kaapse Klopse showcase, and now they’re putting on their clogs to bring SA’s first Crocs Dance Challenge to life. The dancers will be wearing the latest styles and colours as they move around Cape Town’s hot spots, dancing their socks off.

The public will be encouraged to show off their best dance moves on socials and tag Crocs (@crocsZA), to win a grand prize – a R10 000 Crocs voucher! “#ComeAsYouAre encourages people to share their uniqueness, kindness, and self-expression,” explains Samantha Wade, Crocs marketing manager. “What better way to celebrate individuality and comfort than dancing along as a Crocs Nation, in celebration of Youth Day,” she concludes.

Bring some good vibes, put on your best dancing Clogs and join us for the Crocs Dance Challenge. Be sure to follow us on social media where we’ll keep you updated with new styles and colours launching soon, to up your street cred. WIN! WIN! WIN! IOL Lifestyle and Crocs SA have five R1000 vouchers to give away to lucky winners.

What you need to do: Winners must follow Winners must reside in South Africa. Prizes can’t be exchanged for cash. a Rafflecopter giveaway