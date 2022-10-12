Win one of five R500 gift vouchers and a Wimpy and Ethnikids book collection

Five lucky IOL readers each stand a chance to win a hamper from Wimpy, which includes five hard copy Wimpy and Ethnikids books and a R500 gift voucher. Wimpy has partnered with Ethnikids for another year to launch a multilingual collection of books that have been written based on five different South African folk tales. Ethnikids, an online bookstore, was established by five mothers in 2016.

This year’s campaign includes an interactive online and in-restaurant experience encouraging children to engage with the stories. Children can choose their own ending by scanning a QR code at the back of the books, using their imagination to expand on the narratives. English books will be available at Wimpy restaurants with a Kids’ Combo Meal and online versions of the books will be available here in all other official South African languages, as well as in Khoekhoe/Nama. The campaign will include a second phase, which will introduce puppetry to the storytelling journey.

Here kids will be able to collect 3D cardboard puppets from each of the featured books. These fold-out scenes will include different characters and allow kids to make use of their imagination, acting out scenes and making up their own characters. WIN! WIN! WIN!

The competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa. Competition closes at midnight on October 31, 2022. The judges' decision is final and winners will be notified via social media.

