Win one of four double VIP tickets to adidas I'mPossible festival

adidas is giving away four double VIP tickets to the adidas I’mPossible festival which include an adidas I’mPossible goody bag valued at R1 000. Gauteng ladies are in for a treat at the adidas I’mPossible Festival that will take place on Saturday, March 26 at St Stithians College in Sandton.

The event is for women over the age of 18 and features an incredible line-up of fitness sessions and music sets with special guest Jessamyn Stanley, an American yoga teacher, advocate, podcaster and author who champions body positivity, self-empowerment and acceptance through movement. The festival host is Rorisang Thandekiso, with Siv Ngesi keeping energy levels high out in the crowd. Guests can expect the following line-up:

Yoga with Jessamyn Stanley

HIIT with Jeff Fitness

Dance with Mapule Ndhlovu

Cool-down with adidas Runners

DJ Fae Fae

Shekhinah

DJ Zinhle Tickets cost R350 and can be purchased here. Included in the cost is an adidas I’mPossible goody bag valued at R1 000, with yoga mat, water bottle, workout towel, visor and exciting inserts from the event’s partner brands. adidas will donate, and match, all proceeds from ticket sales to tackle period poverty in South Africa. Included in the performer line-up is Shekhinah.

Festival-goers are encouraged to arrive in athleisure wear, ready for a few workouts in the afternoon, followed by awesome local music that will have you dancing the night away. Get there early for a free hair and make-up session with the Glam Squad, then hit the arena with your crew to find your spot. Festival information: Gates open at 2.30pm. Event starts at 4.30pm and ends at 10pm.

Free parking available at the venue.

Food trucks and refreshment stations will be available.

This is a cashless event so payment for food and refreshments can only be made using a payment app or credit card.

The event is not for under-18s, and identification will be required for each ticket booking.

Supporting partners for the event include Samsung, Seattle Coffee, Harvest Table and The Body Shop. For more information, follow the @adidasZA I’MPOSSIBLE conversation on Instagram or visit adidas.co.za.

WIN! WIN! WIN! Entries must be Gauteng-based women only. The competition closes on March 22, 2022.