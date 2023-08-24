Win one of six Hasbro Junior Games valued at R750 each

Hasbro’s new Junior board game range includes beloved classic brands, especially designed for preschoolers, aged 3+ years, giving kids the opportunity to learn something new in an entertaining environment. Board games are not only fun for all but offer significant educational, developmental, and social benefits for preschoolers such as the ability to follow instructions, learn patience and to wait while taking turns.

In addition, they also encourage healthy competition, promotes literacy, encourages problem-solving and so much more. More specifically, Clue is ideal for promoting deductive reasoning, Twister for gross motor skills, and Monopoly for counting and reading. The range of board games is the ideal activity when you are looking for indoor fun on rainy days, these classic games are a great way to keep the little ones busy for hours on end.

Clue Junior (2-6 players) This junior version of the classic ‘whodunnit’ mystery board game for kids ages 4+ includes a double-sided gameboard for two levels of play. On the Level 1 side, kids work together to solve a Playground Mix-up.

One of the characters mistakenly put an item in their backpack. All players work as a team, exploring the playground by searching for clues in seek-and-find picture tiles. Together, they must figure out what item is missing and who took it to solve the mystery. When junior detectives are ready for a bit more of a challenge, they can flip the board over to Level 2 and compete to solve the Science Lab Mystery and uncover who set off the volcano, what did they pour into it, and where should they have been? Clue Junior is a great game for family time.

My First Monopoly The junior version of the popular Monopoly board game offers fun teaching tools for families. The double-sided gameboard allow families to pick the level suited to them. One side focuses on counting and matching, recommended for kids ages 4-5.

While the other side features more advanced play, focusing on reading and simple maths, recommended for kids ages 6+. Gameplay in each level uses its own set of Monopoly money and cards, as well as rules. Inspired by Monopoly classic gameplay - after all, every billionaire starts somewhere! Twister Junior

Get ready for a roaring good time with the Twister Junior game, an animal themed adventure, suitable for kids ages 3+. This fun game includes a double-sided mat and reversible spinner for an animal adventure that grows with your with your little movers. The Animal Safari game introduces colours and animals to the youngest of children where little ones can discover colours or imitate the actions and sounds of the animals they land on or turn the mat over and enjoy the action-packed Animal Party game that gets kids moving.

For 2-4 players, this Twister Junior game is fun for the whole family and just right for indoor active play.

