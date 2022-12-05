Win one of three bottles of Mijenta tequila - Joburg only

Mijenta, the award-winning, additive-free and sustainable tequila from the highlands of Jalisco in Mexico, is making its debut on the South African market. Mijenta which recently became the first – and to date, only – tequila to receive a B Corp certification from non-profit organisation B Lab, launched its first expression in September 2020 and is available in a rapidly growing number of tequila markets worldwide.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are extremely proud to introduce Mijenta Tequila to the South African consumer. The exceptional efforts Mijenta undertakes to produce their multi-award winning expressions with a passion for sustainability and giving back to the community sets an example for the future of tequila production”, said Carolina van der Horst, Managing Director of Firebrand Africa, which distributes Mijenta in South Africa. “Following the initial introduction of Mijenta Reposado in South Africa, we are excited to build on that success as we expand Mijenta’s portfolio and presence across the country.” The Mijenta Blanco and Reposado are already available in South Africa and the Añejo is expected to follow in the firster quarter of 2023. The Blanco is defined by its aromatic, elegant and complex character, with unfolding notes of cantaloupe, honey and cinnamon.

The Reposado, the brand’s second expression, presents a more mature and fuller taste, possessing a delicate and inviting vanilla nose with notes of bergamot, honey, preserved fruits – such as cherry and pear – and orange blossom flowers, together with a mid-palate of cacao nibs. The brand’s name, Mijenta, is inspired by the phrase, "Mi Gente" which translates to “My People”, and encapsulates the community-focused mindset and approach that defines the company. Mijenta’s brand slogan, “Por la tierra. Por la gente. Por la vida.”, is Spanish for “For the land, for the people and for life.”

Story continues below Advertisement

WIN! WIN! WIN! Mijenta and IOL Lifestyle have three bottles of Mijenta up for grabs, each will be accompanied by two specially made cups. Competition is only open to Joburg residents

Story continues below Advertisement