Win one of three double tickets to AFI Fashion Week Joburg

This season, 21 designers from across Africa will be showcasing their collection to a massive crowd including the members of the media, fashion buyers, critics, fashionistas and the public.

Celebrating 15 years of fashion, African Fashion International Joburg makes its return after a two-year break.

Day 1 of fashion week will see the latest collections from leading pan-African designers, namely: Eric Raisina, House of Stevolution, House of Nala, Kaylaamiel, Nguo by Tumi Mohasa, Lebo Merhafe, Suitability, Woke Studios, Kidunia, Ascend The Label and Taibo Bacar.

On day 2, Imprint, Kreyann’, the Seditsi Collection, Gvllvnt, Sisters of Africa, Alia Bare, Indoni Fashion House, Thabooty’s, Masa Mara and Gavin Rajah will be taking over the runway.

The fashion show will take place at Sandton City on November 18 and 19. Shows start at 8pm.