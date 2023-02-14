Win one of two ‘Babylon’ movie memorabilia hampers

The black comedy-drama, which was released in the latter part of January, homes in on outsized ambition and outrageous excess as it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

Writer/director Damien Chazelle revealed that the film was the result of 15 years of research.

He said: “I wanted to look under the microscope at the early days of an art form and an industry when both were still finding their footing, and, on a deeper level, I liked the idea of looking at a society in change. Hollywood underwent a series of rapid and at times seemingly cataclysmic changes in the ’20s, and some people survived, but many didn’t.