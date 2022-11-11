Win one of two Drostdy Hof wine hampers valued at R3 000 each

Drostdy Hof believes that blends are better and make life interesting and enjoyable.
Not only within their expertly blended range of wines, but in their consumers’ lives too.
South Africa’s blend of personalities, attributes, characteristics and cultures are what make us unique, interesting and stand out from the rest.
Drostdy Hof has a range of flavourful blends for everyone, every occasion and every taste, whether you’re a dress up or dress down kind of person, whether you like it sweet or salty, if you’re loud or proud, a smooth talker or straight talker, night on the town or a night in at home – there is a blend that has been expertly crafted for you.
From the sweet, full bodied Adelpracht bursting with flavours of dried apricots, peaches and honey, to the smooth ruby red Claret Select for a drier palate, or the crisp Extra White Light with refreshing, fruity notes - there is a Drostdy Hof blend for everyone.
Watch Drostdy Hof’s new Welcome to our Blend television ad here:
What’s your blend of passions and characteristics that make you uniquely, you?
The Drostdy Hof expertly blended range of wines are available at leading retailers nationwide.
To learn more, follow Drostdy Hof on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and look out for the hashtags #DrostdyHof ; #ExpertlyBlended ; #WelcomeToOurBlend
WIN! WIN! WIN!
Two lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning one of two Drostdy Hof hampers.
Each hamper contains the below:
- 4x bottles of a range of Drostdy Hof wines (1x Adelpracht, 1x Extra Light White, 1x Claret, 1x Natural Sweet Red)
- 4x Drostdy Hof branded wine glasses
- 1x wine carrier bag
- 1x portable speaker
Please note the competition is only open to persons 18 years and older.
The competition is open to anyone residing in South Africa
Competition closes November 21, 2022
Enter below: