Win one of two Heineken branded shirts signed by Cesc Fàbregas

Win one of two branded Heineken shirts by Cesc Fabregas valued between R5000 – R7000.

UEFA Champions League fans will NEVER WATCH ALONE with the introduction of #HeinekenUCLLive.

Heineken® knows even the best matches should be experienced together. However, due to the global pandemic that continues to change the sporting industry, Heineken® a proud sponsor of the UEFA Champions League brings the festivity of this year’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) to the home of its fans in South Africa by introducing #HeinekenUCLLive.

Heineken® who have been a proud sponsor of UCL is bringing international football legends such as Ashley Cole, Michael Owen, Cesc Fabregas, Yaya Touré and former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar to engage with fans in the Live Twitter commentary experience. The experience will also feature South Africa sportscasters Carol Tshabalala; Julia Stuart, Robert Marawa, and other like-minded football influencers and fans during late-night UCL matches.

It’s no secret that South African’s love football. They love the music, the trophy, the action, and through UCL they get to experience world-class football and watch the world’s top players compete in one tournament, which remains one of the most popular and social events in the world. Through the rivalry, the stats, and the banter - They will never watch alone.

Join the #HeinekenUCLLive conversation on Heineken South Africa’s Twitter account on game night and be part of the ultimate UCL football experience.

Cheers, and remember to always enjoy Heineken responsibly.

Not suitable for persons under the age of 18 +.

To stand a chance to win, answer the following question:

Which team has won the most Uefa Champions League Titles:

SMS “HeinekenUCLLive & (your answer)" followed by your name, surname, email address to 33258.

Terms and conditions apply, sms cost R1.50