Win one of two ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ toy hampers

Transformers’ new range Beast Alliance kids’ toys inspired by the brand-new Transformers movie, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is finally here! The Transformers action figures and collectibles will get children’s creative mental abilities going as they charge into battle with their favourite characters.

Collect the 3-inch action figures for kids aged six years and up and build the ultimate beast alliance. The new range introduces mysterious factions ranging from the Maximals, Predacons, and the Terrorcons, in an epic 90s globetrotting adventure and includes returning favourites like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. The Battle Masters are articulated for posing and come with cool weapon accessories, while the Combiners can be put together to create one larger Transformer.

The Weaponizers have weapons that can be transformed into sidekick animals, while the Battle Changers turn into the classic Transformers vehicles. Other featured characters include Optimus Primal, Arrowstripe, Chainclaw, Snarlsaber, Arcee, Silverfang, Cheetor, and Skullcruncher. The Beast Battle Masters and Beast Weaponizer toys are cross compatible with other Beast Alliance figures.

Collect the Beast Alliance toy robots to build the ultimate beast alliance (Each sold separately, subject to availability). Build the ultimate beast alliance by combining Transformers Beast Alliance figures with beast weapons and beast armour toys. Hasbro products are available from leading retailers (subject to availability) including Toys R Us, ToyZone, Toy Kingdom, Hamleys, Makro, and Importatoy. To keep up to date with the latest offering from global toy company Hasbro.

For more information visit: Facebook @Transformers ; Instagram: @hasbro_sa; @transformersofficial