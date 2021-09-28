Win one of two Vawter Hard Seltzer hampers valued at R1 000 each

Vawter Hard Seltzer is the exciting new product launched earlier this year by Distell, the market leading innovators in the ready-to-drink category in South Africa. Vawter Hard Seltzer is a unique range of spirit coolers: vodka and sparkling water with natural fruit flavours that is lower in sugar and alcohol content, allowing consumers to embrace the different sides of themselves – the side that wants to flow on the dance floor, the side that wants to flow on the yoga mat, the side that wants to work like a boss, the side that wants to work out like a boss.

With Vawter Hard Seltzer, you can live life light and do it all. Vawter is ideal for guys and girls looking for an alternative light alcoholic beverage that offers all of the Sunday-Funday with none of the Blue Monday. Embodying the brand proposition, “Hard Seltzer-Light Living”, Vawter is low in sugar, low in alcohol content (3.5% Alc), and with only 29kCal per 100ml, the range allows South Africans the opportunity to balance fun times with responsible choices. You stand a chance of winning one of two Vawter Hard Seltzer hampers valued at R1 000 each. Picture: Supplied The range includes three deliciously fun and refreshingly light natural flavours: juicy Grapefruit, refreshing Cucumber, and zesty Lemon & Lime. Because sometimes you want to work out and sometimes you need to chill. Sometimes vodka, sometimes vinyasa, but always #balanced.

WIN! WIN! WIN! You stand a chance of winning one of two Vawter Hard Seltzer hampers valued at R1 000 each. Each hamper consists of:

3x 440ml cans of Vawter Hard Seltzer (one of each variant)

Yoga mat

Hand / sweat towel

Tog bag

Speaker Please note: The competition is only open to readers 18 and older

The competition ends on October 12

Winners will be notified via email or phone Enter below: a Rafflecopter giveaway