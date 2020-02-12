Win R1 000 worth of Trash Panda SA merch in IOL's #MyHeart competition









Trash Panda sells funny (and sometimes offensive) apparel and now you stand a chance to win R1 000 worth of the locally designed and printed offerings! This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

One of our amazing prizes is perfect for that person on your life who is not easily offended.





Locally lekker online store Trash Panda sells funny (and sometimes offensive) apparel and now you stand a chance to win R1 000 worth of the locally designed and printed offerings!





Trash Panda SA is not massive and they don’t want to be - they just want to sell cool stuff to cool people.





Their apparel is top quality, long lasting and all prints undergo post-print treatment to ensure longevity – no cheap and cheerful here!





All apparel is printed on demand so you’re not getting these gems “off the rack” and all of their designs are customisable – check out our Safe For Work, Not Safe For Work and Dope collections.





They offer a range of shirt types (T-shirts, ladies scoops, ladies and gents vests, V-necks, ladies and gents hoodies, sweaters and long sleeve shirts) in various colours and sizes.





Find out more about them at www.trashpanda.shop , on Facebook and on Instagram





Only for the brave…



