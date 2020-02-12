Win R1 000 worth of Trash Panda SA merch in IOL's #MyHeart competition
Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.
Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.
You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.
Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.
Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.
Competition Rules:
- Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages.
- The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.
- Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.
- Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter.
- Prizes are not redeemable for cash.
- The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged.
- The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.