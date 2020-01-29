Blue Mbombo. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and Tanqueray are giving away 5 double general tickets to the Sun Met on Saturday, February 1 at Kenilworth Race Course.

Win an #UnmistakablyTanqueray experience for you and your partner at Sun Met 2020 with the world’s most celebrated gin brand, Tanqueray.

This year's theme is African Luxury: Visionaries and the faces of the campaign are media mogul, Bonang Matheba and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi. 

Under the theme African Luxury: Visionaries, Cape Town's most prestigious horse-racing event combines high-end fashion with world-class entertainment – both on and off the race track. 

Inspired by forward-thinkers and creativity, the theme for the 2020 edition of The Sun Met is a celebration of luxury with racing enthusiasts and fashionistas expected to evolve imagination on Race Day.

The 2020 Sun Met entertainment line-up will feature “Africa is not a Jungle” which showcases the finest South African talent including global superstar, DJ and record producer DJ Black Coffee, Themba Nkosi and Da Capo.

Award-winning Sama "Record of the Year" winner Holly Rey will join the entertainment line-up along with choreographer and DJ, Courtnae Paul. Heart FM DJ’s Tyrone Paulsen, Codax and Vernon Carver will be on the decks throughout the day and during the after-party.

Event Information:

Venue: Kenilworth Racecourse

Date: 1 February 2020

Time: 10am

Tickets: R200 - R5 169, tickets available at TicketPro.

