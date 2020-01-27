IOL Lifestyle and American Swiss are giving away 4 double tickets to the 2020 Sun Met at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, February 1.
The marriage of Africa’s richest race day, themed African Luxury: Visionaries, with the country’s number one jewellery retailer promises unprecedented elegance. As the official jewellery partner of the event, American Swiss will bring elevated glamour to the season’s most anticipated high-fashion event.
Guests can expect show-stopping jewellery that embodies the biggest trends and high-end fashion with world-class entertainment – both on and off the race track.
Horse racing fanatics, fashionistas, and lovers of everything affluent grace yourselves for another edition of Africa’s Richest Race Day, The Sun Met.
The visionaries include Bonang Matheba, Miss SA Sasha-Lee, Aisha Baker, Holly Rae, Trevor Stuurman, Rich Mnisi and Courtnae Paul.