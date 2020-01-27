Win Sun Met tickets courtesy of American Swiss (Cape Town Only)









Miss SA Top 16 finalist Chuma Matsaluka and Miss South Africa Sasha Lee Olivier in an African print dresses by Eli Gold from Masa Mara. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ African News Agency (ANA). IOL Lifestyle and American Swiss are giving away 4 double tickets to the 2020 Sun Met at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, February 1. The marriage of Africa’s richest race day, themed African Luxury: Visionaries, with the country’s number one jewellery retailer promises unprecedented elegance. As the official jewellery partner of the event, American Swiss will bring elevated glamour to the season’s most anticipated high-fashion event. Guests can expect show-stopping jewellery that embodies the biggest trends and high-end fashion with world-class entertainment – both on and off the race track. Horse racing fanatics, fashionistas, and lovers of everything affluent grace yourselves for another edition of Africa’s Richest Race Day, The Sun Met. The visionaries include Bonang Matheba, Miss SA Sasha-Lee, Aisha Baker, Holly Rae, Trevor Stuurman, Rich Mnisi and Courtnae Paul.

Bonang Matheba and the newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will dazzle in Mzansi top designer, Palesa Mokubung.

The opulent fashion designer is the founder and creative director of the Mantsho. She is also the first African designer to partner with the Swedish fashion retailer H&M.

Inspired by forward-thinkers and creativity, the theme for the 2020 edition of The Sun Met is a celebration of luxury with racing enthusiasts and fashionistas expected to evolve imagination on race day.

As the lead designer of Sun Met 2020, Mokubung has designed jaw-dropping garments for the campaign shoot that features Miss Universe and Queen B.

“My vision for the Sun Met embodies African finesse and is inspired by a generation of Africans that are both global and still embrace their culture”, said Mokubung.

Event Information:

Venue: Kenilworth Racecourse

Date: 1 February 2020

Time: 10am

Tickets: R200 - R5 169, tickets available at TicketPro.

Enter the competition below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway