Win The Beverage Club hamper

"Friends, family, craft beer lovers across the nation! Guess who’s back? The O.G. of beer box deliciousness, The League of Beers, is back! The League of Beers will be available from its new home, The Beverage Club.

Nzeka and Rob launched the League of Beers way back in 2012 with the goal of getting South Africa drinking better beer. It quickly established itself as the premier local source of the finest, tastiest and rarest local and international beers. Fast forward many years and thousands of beers later, and they’ve joined forces yet again (along with a few mates) to take a delicious dive into the best spirits the country has to offer.

Welcome to The Beverage Club. We think trying new things is always worth a shot (or two), so we’re taking down the velvet rope and unrolling the red carpet because everyone’s a VIP here. From rums that rouse your inner pirate to whiskeys that bring a new twist to an Old Fashioned and every tall, short, cocktail and mocktail in between – take a seat at our table and let the good times roll.

League of Beers craft beer mixed case. For the beer lovers, we're kicking things off old-school style. With a big ol’ 12-pack from the League of Beers craft beer mixed case: it includes a mix of summer sippers, new brews, international ales, and award winners, and we're stoked to share it with you. This mixed case includes 12 different craft beers at R399.00 Available online from The Beverage Club and Norman Goodfellows stores and NGF online: https://www.ngf.co.za/

We also have MOOD Gin's Mixed Spirits 24 Tasting Box to ignite your imagination. Delight friends, family, or yourself with a drinkable tour of some of the finest spirits our country has to offer. South Africa is renowned for our craft producers creating gin, vodka, rum, brandy, whisky, and agave that have unique local expressions and capture global attention. From Autograph Gin and Unit 43 Gin to New Harbour's Cape Alchemist Brandy, MOOD Aperitif, and Wilderer's Rogue Apple Moonshine, to Bo Plaas Whisky, and Leonista Agave Spirit, there’s something for everyone.

This tasting box features 24 different spirits: 6 x gins, 3 x vodkas, 3 x brandies, 3 x rums, 3 x whiskies, 3 x agave spirits, and 3 x aperitifs at R599.00 Available online from The Beverage Club and Norman Goodfellows stores and NGF online: https://www.ngf.co.za/ Follow @thebeverageclubza + @normangoodfellows + @themoodgin

Visit The Beverage Club: www.thebeverageclub.co.za WIN! WIN!

One lucky IOL reader stands a chance of winning a hamper containing 3 x League of Beers Mixed Cases + 3 x MOOD Gin's Mixed Spirits 24 Tasting Box. The competition is open all those residing in South Africa and 18 years and older. Competition close November 21, 2021.