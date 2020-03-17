Win the world’s original single malt whisky hamper valued at R2000 from The Glenlivet

The Glenlivet 15-Year-Old, 12-Year-Old and Founder’s Reserve single malt Scotch whisky expressions.

Renowned whisky brand The Glenlivet – the world’s original single malt – recently revealed new packaging for the core range within its ultra-premium Scotch whisky portfolio – a move designed to open up the single malt category to a new generation of whisky drinkers. Loyal whisky drinkers need not fear though - the liquid itself remains unchanged, and it’s still the same single malt you know and love.





The Glenlivet 15-Year-Old. Pic: Supplied

To celebrate this bold move, the brand is offering one IOL reader the opportunity to win a whisky pack consisting of The Glenlivet’s 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old and Founder’s Reserve single malt Scotch whisky.





Whether you’re keen to discover the world of single malt whisky for the first time, or already a loyal single malt whisky drinker, this is a trio you will want to add to your whisky collection, to savour on special occasions or to share with friends during good times.





The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve single malt Scotch whisky. Pic: Supplied

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old retails at R499, The Glenlivet 15 Year Old at R1,000 and The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve at R409.





COMPETITION DATES

March 18th to April 8th 2020.





HOW TO ENTER





If you would like to stand a chance to win this fabulous prize, email your name, surname and phone number to [email protected] – along with a link to a social post where you call out the hashtag #NewLookSameOriginalTaste and post a link to the competition on IOL.co.za.





TERMS AND CONDITIONS





The competition closes at 12 noon on 8 April 2020. Each participant may only enter once. Automated or repetitive entries are not allowed. The winner will be randomly selected. Entry is open to anyone over the age of 18, except The Glenlivet employees (and their families) as well as their affiliates, agents and anyone else involved in this competition. Organisers may publish the winner's name, surname and country on their websites and social media channels. Entrants must live in SA. Prize may not be exchanged for cash.





Enjoy responsibly. Not for sale to persons under the age of 18.



