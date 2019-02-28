Win tickets and vouchers for the Paarl Harvest Celebration on Saturday 2 March.

On Saturday 2 March, nine wine producers in the region have joined forces to offer a fun day with harvest activities, excellent wines, fabulous food and great entertainment for the entire family.





The jam-packed itinerary includes Boland Cellar, Domaine Brahms, Mellasat, Nederburg, Perdeberg, Rhebokskloof, Simonsvlei, Vendôme and Windmeul.





Each winery presents its own programme and visitors can decide whether they’d prefer to chill in one spot or visit as many participants as possible.





A hop-on hop-off shuttle will be available between the nine participating Paarl Harvest Celebration farms from 09h30 departing every 15 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased online at from Quicket.com for R100.





For more information contact +27 (0) 87 094 3850 or +27 (0) 78 706 9560.

From 08h00 to 18h00, visitors can try grape stomping, barrel rolling, explore working wine cellars and go on guided vineyard tours. There are special food and wine pairings, wine tasting sessions and lots of child-friendly activities.