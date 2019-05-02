Durban - Some of the best wines that South Africa has to offer will be on show in Durban next weekend, so why not turn it into a night out with three of your BFFs?
IOL is giving away 12 sets of 4 tickets to this year's TOPS at SPAR Wine Show at Suncoast’s magnificent new multipurpose venue, The Globe, from 9 to 11 May.
Enter below and stand a chance to win. Four sets of tickets will be allocated for each night on a random basis and are non-negotiable and non-transferable.
About The Wine Show
This year’s show will deliver more than ever before – with an amazing line-up of well-known and as-yet-undiscovered gems from the world-renowned Cape winelands for tasting and buying, entertainment at every turn, interactive edutainment in our popular wine theatres, as well as many other crowd-pleasing attractions such as the ‘Search for a Super Taster’ South African Wine Tasting Championships, Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel, shopping, networking opportunities with wine fundis, and more.
After Durban, the WINEderland Tour moves on to Johannesburg from 6 to 8 June, Cape Town from 11 to 13 July, Port Elizabeth from 25 to 27 July, Pretoria from 3 to 5 October, East London from 7 to 9 November, ending off in Nelspruit from 28 to 30 November.