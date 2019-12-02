Win tickets to A Christmas Carol - the story of Scrooge at Artscape.

IOL Lifestyle and Artscape are giving away 10 sets of double tickets to A Christmas Carol - the story of Scrooge at Artscape Opera House on 19th December. Cape Town City Ballet presents a sumptuous production of A Christmas Carol - the story of Scrooge that’s perfect holiday entertainment for the whole family! The production will be presented at Artscape Theatre from 14 to 24 December.

This special Dickens treat for all ages, is atimeless classic story of the triumph of joy and the human spirit over greed. An enchanting dance delight, A Christmas Carol - the story of Scrooge has been restaged by South African dance doyenne Veronica Paeper and features lighting design by Wilhem Disbergen. The production was created in 1982 and has not been seen for over 20 years.

On Christmas Eve the elderly and unpleasant old man Ebenezer Scrooge is paid a visit by the Ghost of his dead business partner Joseph Marley who tells him that three Spirits will call on Scrooge: The Spirit of Christmas Past, The Spirit of Christmas Present and the Spirit of Christmas Future. Marley tells Scrooge that unless he listens well and changes his miserly ways he will be forever condemned to be in chains of damnation. This is the story of that night.

The role of Ebenezer Scrooge will be played by highly regarded performer Marcel Meyer. This is his first role in a professional ballet, since playing Doctor Coppelius in a student production of Coppélia at the Breytenbach Theatre in Pretoria. Meyer has played leading roles in several plays by Shakespeare and

Tennessee Williams to acclaim on stages across South Africa, Europe and the USA.