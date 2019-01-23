Bonobo Live. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving away two sets of double tickets to Bonobo live in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Adding to the excitement and after countless online petitions and social media requests - British musician, producer and DJ Bonobo will head to Cape Town at Kirstenbosch Gardens on 08 February 2019 and Joburg’s Fox Junction Event Venue on Saturday the 09 February 2019.

Bonobo's rise has been stealthy but unstoppable, and Simon Green, the man behind it all, is now one of the biggest electronic artists of our time! He initially debuted years back with a trip-hop aesthetic, and since ventured into more of an upbeat approach while experimenting with Jazz and World Music.

His 2017 ‘Migration’ album is his 6th body of work and biggest yet, achieving a top five chart position in the UK and nominated for Best Dance/Electronic album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards cementing his breakthrough in the US. The ‘Migration’ album also won the Album of the Year at the 2017 Electronic Music Awards – and to top it all off, Bonobo was nominated for Live Act of the Year at the awards show. The album’s track ‘Bambro Koyo Ganda’ was also nominated for the Best Dance Recording at the Grammys of that year.

Green’s work has amassed a cult following around the globe, collaborating with various musical heavyweights solidifying his presence on the electronic music scene. Kicking off 2019 with the first Cape Town show, Bonobo will then hit downtown Joburg and perform to the Sounds Wild masses and heed the call for fans outside of the Mother City.

Event Information:

Cape Town

Venue: Kirstenbosch Gardens

Date: 08 February 2019

Time: 6pm

Tickets: R565, available at Webtickets.

Johannesburg

Venue: Fox Junction Event Venue

Date: 09 February 2019

Time: 8pm

Tickets: R300, available at Howler.

