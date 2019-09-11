"Born to Perform SHINE!". Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving away a set of four tickets to 'Born to Perform SHINE!' at The Teatro at Montecasino on opening night. "Born to Perform SHINE! 2019" is preparing to blow audiences away as they take to The Teatro stage at Montecasino from 13 -15 September for just four shows only.

Be ready to be taken on a rollercoaster ride of fun and exhilaration while enjoying the astounding display of young talent in this year’s production of "SHINE!".

But "Born To Perform" is so much more than “just” an opportunity for audiences to witness the energy and passion of young South African talent as they set the stage alight during the 2-hour show.

It is the culmination of many months (and years) of hard work, dedication of the artists and all those behind the scenes for the Joburg audiences to enjoy the end results of that hard work.

"Born To Perform" is also a place for young people to find their own journey through the Arts, giving them the opportunity for self-development and personal growth through their love and passion for the various performing arts genres.

Says Creator/Director Gemma Marinus; “My passion in teaching and mentoring is always seeing my students succeed in what they love and finding confidence and growing as future professionals of our industry in doing so.”

She continues; “I am so proud that we have managed to play a small part in assisting these young people reaching their goals. We cannot wait for the audience to see them SHINE! in September and for them to enjoy how they have blossomed!”

Venue: The Teatro at Montecasino

Date: 13 - 15 September 2018

Time: Friday 8pm/ Saturday and Sunday 3pm/8pm

Tickets: R180 - R360, available at Computicket.

