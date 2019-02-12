Bryan Ferry. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving away five double tickets to Bryan Ferry live at Grand Arena in Cape Town on 14 February.



Bryan Ferry has been internationally acclaimed as one of the most innovative and stylish musicians, songwriters and singers to emerge in pop and rock music.





Now he is coming to South Africa as part of his Global Tour in 2019





Widely regarded as the embodiment of the glamorous and romantic worlds evoked by his songs, Ferry is also lauded as an icon of sartorial and personal cool. A former student of Fine Art, and as involved in the visual aspects of his work as he is in the composition and performance of the music, Bryan Ferry has conceived and directed some of the most original, controversial and critically applauded album sleeve artwork of the last four decades.