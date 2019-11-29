IOL Lifestyle and Canal Walk Shopping Centre are giving away a set of 4 family tickets to The Frozen Fun Slide Park.





Get ready to slide into summer with the arrival of Canal Walk Shopping Centre’s Frozen Fun Slide Park, which opens on 29 November 2019 and runs until 5 January 2020.





The Frozen Fun Slide Park, with four frozen slides of varying heights appealing to thrill seekers of all ages and if building a snowman is more your style, then an Olaf snow play area will help let the inner creative out.





Sessions are 45 minutes every hour, on the hour and will open from 10H00 each day (except 25th December and 1 January 2020), with the last session at 20H00.

Ackermans will open a pop-up Frozen character activation at the event, where youngsters who have purchased a plain white t-shirt in store, can have a Frozen 2 character printed on it – for free. The pop-up will operate at specific times.









Tickets to the Canal Walk Shopping Centre’s Frozen Fun Slide Park are available on www.webtickets.co.za and on site at the event ticket booth and cost:





R100 - full rider

R80 – mini rider

R35 – non-rider.