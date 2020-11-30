Win tickets to Canal Walk’s Holiday Family Fun with Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars

Win tickets for 4 kids to Canal Walk’s Holiday Family Fun with Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars from 16 December to 3 January.

It’s time to go out and about (with appropriate social distancing) for some fun with the whole family. A range of Disney inspired crafting activities will be on offer for kids 4-12 years of age to ignite their imagination, make gifts for friends and family or just simply to explore their creative side. Locally made, the crafting kits include materials to make Disney Princess inspired necklaces, Micky Mouse pencil holders, Star Wars keyrings and festive wreaths etc.

Kids are encouraged to dress up in their favourite character-inspired outfit as there will be a host of spot prizes dished out by the Disney style spotter and the Marvel fashion police squad. Alternatively, there are a number of themed photo booths on site for little ones to take their selfies.

Appropriate safety procedures and protocols will be in place and will be enforced, for all activities.

When: 16 December 2020 – 3 January 2021