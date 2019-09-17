William Shatner. The award-winning actor has been unveiled as the latest guest to join the Comic Con Africa 2019 lineup. Picture: AP

IOL Entertainment is giving away 15 double 4-day tickets to Comic Con Africa at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The second edition of Comic Con Africa will take place from 21 - 24 September 2019, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Due to the unprecedented success of the inaugural Comic Con Africa, the event will now take place over four days, including the Heritage Day Public Holiday on the 24th.

This is to accommodate even more pop culture fans that will be wanting to attend after the success of this year’s event.

While new initiatives, including features, celebrities and talent, will be announced in due course, the show will be focused on all elements of pop culture, including cosplay, comic books, anime, manga, other creatives, film & series, games (including video and esports) and books/authors.

The festival will also feature a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements in animation, toys, gadgets, clothing, collectible card games, video games, webcomics, and fantasy novels and the ever-popular Artists' Alley.

The list of guests that fans can expect to see at Comic Con Africa is awe-inspiring as international stars like legendary actor, author, producer and director, William Shatner, who became a cultural icon for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the "Star Trek" franchise as well as Anthony Mackie, who has achieved global recognition with his portrayal of the Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be at Comic Con Africa 2019.

Celebrating and promoting local talent is crucial for the development of the local industry.

Comic Con Africa have invited local artists such as Clyde Beech, who has worked on and helped develop some of the top comic books in the country, such as superhero comic Kwezi and soccer comic series Supa Strikas, as well as Loyiso Mkize, who worked as head illustrator for the Supa Strikas and on projects such as the Archie comics.

Visitors will also be able to meet and interact with local trailblazers like Jason Masters, who has worked on various Batman titles including Legends of the Dark Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy, Wolverine and X-Men as well as Sean Izaakse, a Marvel illustrator and comic artist who has worked on comics such as The Thunderbolts, Avengers, Deadpool, Captain America, and The Uncanny Avengers.

Telkom VS Gaming, the official connectivity and gaming partner of Comic Con Africa, will once again be hosting two Masters tournaments; one for South Africa’s leading competitive game, DOTA2, and the other for the popular objective-based, multiplayer first-person shooter game, CS:GO. The 2018 tournament saw 16 teams compete to win the respective titles in front of thousands of esports fans, and has the biggest prize money pool in South Africa.

Event Information:

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Date: 21 - 24 September 2019

Time: 9:00/9:30

Tickets: R160 - R500, available at Computicket.

Enter the competition below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway