Corona SunSets Festival in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving away double tickets to Corona SunSets Festival in Cape Town. Corona SunSets Festival is proud and excited to announce their full artist lineup for the Cape Town event on Saturday, 6th April 2019.

Four international artists and a host of locals will be entertaining the crowds from sundown until the party stops; with the international roster featuring Elderbrook (first time in SA), Low Steppa, Ten Snake (first time in SA), Charles Webster. All supported by the most talented home-grown musicians to warm the crowds up before that magical SunSet moment hits.

Local support acts include the best of SA’s homegrown talent including Black Motion, Da Capo, Ryan Murgatroyd, Shimza, Sun-El Musician, Thor Rixon Ensemble, Mi Casa, Timo ODV, Kyle Watson, Tresor.

For the first time at a Corona SunSets Festival in SA there will be two dancefloors, and as always the festival experience will be heightened with the additions of craft markets, quality merchandise, artisanal food stalls, Corona SunSets goddesses, delicious cocktails, and refreshing Coronas.

Event Information:

Venue: The Bungalow and Oval Field, Victoria Street, Cape Town

Date: Saturday 6 April 2019

Time: 12pm to midnight

Tickets: R350 - R550, available at Howler.

For table bookings please contact [email protected].

Enter the competition below:

