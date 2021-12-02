Win tickets to Crypto University's course in 'Gettting to grips with Crypto'

Crypto University is offering a free blockchain introductory course for beginners who are interested in crypto currencies (and quite honestly we should all get to grips with crypto). They are also offering a free course for women who want to get started with crypto which was developed by the women in the team for women to try to get more women involved.

And last but not least they are also offering a free Euthereum Solidity Smart Contract development course. DJ, music producer and serial entrepreneur DJ Sbu will launch South Africa’s first NFT song, “Umoya”, featuring Aubrey Qwana, at his Crypto Live - Enter the Metaverse workshop. Along with getting to hear the new song, attendees will be the chance to get to grips with cryptocurrencies in the semi-formal, interactive workshop that showcases cryptocurrency, decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

DJ Sbu and Grey Jabesi, AKA Grey BTC and the CEO and founder of Crypto University, will lead the workshop that is aimed at anyone interested in cryptocurrency and NFTs – whether beginners, intermediate or advanced – and all will receive more than R1,000 worth of tokens and other goodies from sponsors FTX and Bybit. “Crypto is seen as ‘the great wealth transfer’ of our time, but it's just one application of blockchain technology. The technology is still in its infancy, and there are plenty of opportunities for people to learn so they can eventually start earning crypto,” says DJ Sbu. DJ Sbu, Grey BTC and Crypto University will be available throughout the interactive workshop to answer any questions. “Your ticket also gets you into the afterparty, where there will be plenty of networking opportunities, and there'll be food, friends and good music,” says Sbu.

The workshop offers something for everyone, no matter where you are in terms of your understanding of crypto: · For beginners, the online Bitcoin Basics Course provides a solid foundation to cryptocurrency and blockchain. Attendees will also have access to the Telegram and Discord group with more than 4,000 active Crypto University students. · For intermediate students, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit will give away tokens that can be used on the platform.