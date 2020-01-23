Win tickets to Decorex Durban (KZN only). Pic: Supplied
IOL Lifestyle is giving away 5 double tickets to Decorex Durban 2020  from 19 - 22 March .

Decorex Durban, taking place in March 2020 is a prestigious showcase of the latest  products and trends from top designers, décor professionals and industry experts is always hotly  anticipated – and the 2020 instalment will be even bigger and better than before!

The overarching theme for Decorex Africa 2020 is ‘Lifestyle by Design’, an embracive approach that  allows you to design your life the way you want it to be. Lifestyle by Design is about freedom,  reclaiming your time and doing things you like. 

This is essentially illustrated through design and  looking to future trends when curating your own personal space.

According to Decorex Africa’s Creative Director Anita Bloom, who coined this year’s theme: “Design is  the essence of life and speaks to our collective search for the things that bring us essential  happiness. Through our constantly changing lifestyles and the urge to create sanctuaries in our home  spaces, we find those moments of calm and empowerment, as well as optimism and luxury. Beauty  needs space to flourish, and Decorex presents a canvas onto which exquisite design is curated,  celebrated and experienced.”

Need to know:
  • Dates: Thursday 19 March to Sunday 22 March 2020.
  • Trade-focused day and market: Friday, 20 March.
  • Times: Friday – 10am-8pm, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday – 10am-6pm
  • Where: The Durban Exhibition Centre, 11 Walnut Road, Durban Central (opposite the Durban ICC)
Ticket prices: 
Adults – R95
Students/Pensioners – R85
Kids U12 – R20
Trade/Exhibitor – R85

For more information about Decorex Africa 2020  visit  www.decorex.co.za .
Contact +27 (0)11 549 8300 or email [email protected]

