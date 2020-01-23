Win tickets to Decorex Durban (KZN only)









Win tickets to Decorex Durban (KZN only). Pic: Supplied IOL Lifestyle is giving away 5 double tickets to Decorex Durban 2020 from 19 - 22 March .

Decorex Durban, taking place in March 2020 is a prestigious showcase of the latest products and trends from top designers, décor professionals and industry experts is always hotly anticipated – and the 2020 instalment will be even bigger and better than before!

The overarching theme for Decorex Africa 2020 is ‘Lifestyle by Design’, an embracive approach that allows you to design your life the way you want it to be. Lifestyle by Design is about freedom, reclaiming your time and doing things you like.





This is essentially illustrated through design and looking to future trends when curating your own personal space.





According to Decorex Africa’s Creative Director Anita Bloom, who coined this year’s theme: “Design is the essence of life and speaks to our collective search for the things that bring us essential happiness. Through our constantly changing lifestyles and the urge to create sanctuaries in our home spaces, we find those moments of calm and empowerment, as well as optimism and luxury. Beauty needs space to flourish, and Decorex presents a canvas onto which exquisite design is curated, celebrated and experienced.”





Need to know:

Dates: Thursday 19 March to Sunday 22 March 2020.

Trade-focused day and market: Friday, 20 March.

Times: Friday – 10am-8pm, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday – 10am-6pm

Where: The Durban Exhibition Centre, 11 Walnut Road, Durban Central (opposite the Durban ICC)

Ticket prices:

Adults – R95

Students/Pensioners – R85

Kids U12 – R20

Trade/Exhibitor – R85





For more information about Decorex Africa 2020 visit visit www.decorex.co.za

Contact +27 (0)11 549 8300 or email [email protected]





