Festival on the Docks at LIFE Grand Cafe V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a set of double tickets to Festival on the Docks at LIFE Grand Cafe V&A Waterfront on 23 November 2019. The prize includes a complimentary lunch valued at R500 pp.

This summer, LIFE Grand Café V&A Waterfront will launch their inaugural Festival on the Docks, a day in the sun sampling some of the best local wine, gin, and beer South Africa has to offer.

The docks in the V&A is the perfect setting for a day out with friends, and promises a celebration of local South African flavours from our favourite distilleries.

After an afternoon of unlimited tastings, head on up to the restaurant and fill up on something from our extensive menu or, if you’re looking for something different, join us on a sunset cruise to Camps Bay on the well-known Tigger charter where we will wine and dine you during the two-hour trip. You can also expect only the hottest tracks onboard from our resident DJ Marco V.