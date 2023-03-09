Win tickets to Glow Fest Johannesburg

The Wildlife Glow Festival Johannesburg, which recently opened in Sandton, is leaving revellers in awe, the producers have said. The show, which opened on March 2, will run until May 14 at Central Square, 5 Lower Road, Morningside, Sandton.

The event, which aims to shine the spotlight on wildlife conservation, features more than 50 displays made up of more than 2 000 intricate lanterns with over 100 000 LED light bulbs covered in silk material. Among these is a giant shark, the Big Five, a polar bear, camels – all brilliantly aglow – for what is easily South Africa’s largest lanterns festival. The show has a 200m trail that leads guests through the magical Wildlife Glow. Along the trail, guests will find a walk-through tunnel shark, a fairy forest, insects, dinosaur lanterns and much more.

The producer and director, David Huni, this week said that while this is the debut edition of the Glow Fest, it is bound to dazzle revellers because of its high production value. A lot of expertise and funding has been invested in this show, so much that it can easily be the best that his company has ever had. “A lot of thought and research went into this show. It cost us well over R8 million to put together the lanterns show only. The artistic aesthetics are on another level,” Huni said.

“This is our way of thanking the people of South Africa for the support that they have rendered to us over the years. “The last few years have been difficult. People lost jobs and some lost their loved ones. Our shows were closed and that was devastating. At that time, we went abroad and did shows in Canada and Australia, where we got more experience. And now we are back in South Africa, to say thank you.” Huni said they had also reduced their prices from an initial average of R120 to an average of R45.

The show is running alongside the Dinosaur World exhibition which started in November and will end on May 14. However, the dinosaur show is running during the day on Saturdays and Sundays, while the lights show is currently running from Thursday to Sunday during the evenings.