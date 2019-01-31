Hudsons The Burger Joint: The Gin Garden. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a set of tickets to Hudsons The Burger Joint: The Gin Garden at Hudsons in Bedford View on Saturday. Join us for round 3 of The Gin Garden on Saturday, 2 February 2019 from 12pm for a Gin Garden experience like no other.

We’ve partnered with 3 of our favourite Gin brands to bring you a day of fun and delicious G&Ts. Come for lunch and stay for a courtyard party that also marks the relaunch of our bigger and better store.

Entertainment:

DJ set: Kyle Cassim

DJ set: John Lyra and Gabriel on Sax

Live performances by Nova Queen

R150 gets you a booklet containing 4 tickets, 3 tickets for each specific Gin and then one Wildcard for you to have a second of your favourite.

Gins on offer include Beefeater Pink, Westcliff Gin and Sugarbird Gin which will all be presented as their perfect serve with the delicious Fitch & Leedes Tonics.

Booking essential as this one's gonna be festive: [email protected] or 011 455 0616.

T&C: Not redeemable for cash, no flights included.



