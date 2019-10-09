are giving away a set of double tickets to the event on Friday 1 November at Hamiltons Rugby Stadium.
The winners will experience the internationally acclaimed South African Rock ‘n Roll legends Prime Circle, The Kiffness (DJ Set), and the latest Afrikaans rap sensation Biggy will be performing his smash hit “Dames” at the #ITF19.
The International Tequila Festival ‘19 will have a wide range of local, upcoming musicians and bands sharing the stage with the headliners, such as The Guy Is Alive, The Vanilla Colts, Upper Mill, Fusion Rhythm, Emma-Jean, Forest Key and a wide variety of versatile artists and bands for the much anticipated 3 day spectacle of Tequila, Mezcal, and Agave Spirits.
It’s a great opportunity for all the Tequila Loving Capetonians to taste, appreciate and learn from the makers of these fine brands and brush up on their agave appreciation.
The Mexican themed fiesta will celebrate the Day Of The Dead. In Mexico and Latin America, “Dia De Los Muertos”, or “Day Of The Dead” is a festival of color, joy, love and respect celebrating deceased family and friends with food and tequila.