Win tickets to International Tequila Festival 2019 in Cape Town. Pic: Supplied IOL Lifestyle and the I nternational Tequila Festival 2019

The winners will experience the internationally acclaimed South African Rock ‘n Roll legends Prime Circle, The Kiffness (DJ Set), and the latest Afrikaans rap sensation Biggy will be performing his smash hit “Dames” at the #ITF19. are giving away a set of double tickets to the event on Friday 1 November at Hamiltons Rugby Stadium.





The International Tequila Festival ‘19 will have a wide range of local, upcoming musicians and bands sharing the stage with the headliners, such as The Guy Is Alive, The Vanilla Colts, Upper Mill, Fusion Rhythm, Emma-Jean, Forest Key and a wide variety of versatile artists and bands for the much anticipated 3 day spectacle of Tequila, Mezcal, and Agave Spirits.





It’s a great opportunity for all the Tequila Loving Capetonians to taste, appreciate and learn from the makers of these fine brands and brush up on their agave appreciation.

The Mexican themed fiesta will celebrate the Day Of The Dead. In Mexico and Latin America, “Dia De Los Muertos”, or “Day Of The Dead” is a festival of color, joy, love and respect celebrating deceased family and friends with food and tequila.





Be sure not to miss out and go grab your tickets on www.internationaltequilaco.com. Do not miss out a single detail of the excitement building-up to the festival, follow the movement on their Facebook event as we gear up for the International Tequila Festival 2019 in Cape Town.





When: 01 - 03 November 2019 Where: Hamiltons Rugby Stadium





