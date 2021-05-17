Win tickets to Jazzart Dance Theatre's Changing Tides at Artscape

However, all of that is about to change with the creative industry slowly finding its feet again, and heralded by the forthcoming production ‘Changing Tides’, by South Africa’s beloved Jazzart Dance Theatre who will perform in front of a live audience again from 27 – 29 May, at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

Changing Tides is directed by Dane Hurst, Jazzart’s Artist in Residence for 2020. Created by a multi-disciplined team, featuring artists from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Kwazulu Natal and Gauteng, Changing Tides weaves together three distinct stories into a single fluid, beautifully evocative narrative.

The work looks at the cultural shifts and changes that are occurring globally during this time of pandemic, and focusses on celebrating resilience, togetherness, and triumph at overcoming challenges in times of struggle.

The production will lead with ‘Hybrid’, which is a 2019 collaboration between Jazzart Dance Theatre and the EOAN Group Theatre Company, created by Sifiso Kweyama and Ebrahim Medell. Kweyama is the former Artistic Director of Jazzart Dance Theatre and brings his considerable experience and unique flair to the work, which was originally scheduled for March 2020 but will now see the footlights later this month. Together they explore a stylistically varied, yet grounded narrative around the ongoing development of flora and fauna (including man) in this time, creating a symbiotic language and voice through dance.

Rounding out this launch production, is Hurst’s own piece entitled ‘Frontline’. Hurst, originally from Gqeberha, is now based in the United Kingdom. During 2020, he worked remotely with Jazzart’s students and choreographed the work, which should have debuted in 2020.

Event details:

Tickets are available at Computicket and cost is R 100 and R 80 for block bookings.

Performances take place on 27 May 2021 to 29 May at 19h00 with a matinee performance on the 29 May at 14h30.

Complete the entry form below to stand a chance of winning a 2 tickets to the performance.