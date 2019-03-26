IOL Entertainment is giving away ten sets of double tickets to Legends of Bollywood at the Sun Arena, Times Square in Pretoria on March 30.

Bollywood lovers will soon witness the timeless magic of three of Bollywood’s highly-acclaimed legends performing together for the first time ever in their careers on one stage.



Bollywood has always been about the music and the world premiere of Legends of Bollywood featuring Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will transport fans back to the enchanting scenes of their favourite Bollywood classics.