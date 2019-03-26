IOL Entertainment is giving away ten sets of double tickets to Legends of Bollywood at the Sun Arena, Times Square in Pretoria on March 30.
Bollywood lovers will soon witness the timeless magic of three of Bollywood’s highly-acclaimed legends performing together for the first time ever in their careers on one stage.
Bollywood has always been about the music and the world premiere of Legends of Bollywood featuring Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will transport fans back to the enchanting scenes of their favourite Bollywood classics.
Take a walk down memory lane and re-live some of the most popular romantic classics from the 90’s performed by these award-winning artists. With a wide repertoire of hit songs recorded over the years, this never-before-seen concert is something not to be missed.
Event Information:
Venue: Sun Arena, Times Square
Date: 30 March 2019
Time: 19:30
Tickets: R300 available at Computicket.
