IOL Entertainment is giving away 5 double tickets to "Mark Banks On Ice" at Theatre On The Bay on October 23.
Mark Banks has come out of hibernation to bring you his new one-man stand up show - "Mark Banks On Ice" Some nights the Russian All-Star Mints will make a guest appearance.
This year Mark is turning 60 and would love you to come celebrate his birthday with him in what is his favourite way to celebrate: You staring at him longingly and laughing as he talks nonstop for over an hour without anyone talking back to him.