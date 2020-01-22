Marvel Universe LIVE! Picture: Supplied

IOL is giving away 5 double tickets to Marvel Universe LIVE show at the Sun Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday, February 8. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this spectacular arena stunt show.

Marvel Universe LIVE is a live performance unlike anything fans have ever seen before, with 25 legendary Marvel characters springing to life on stage.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax make their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit to Marvel Universe LIVE! Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin.

Marvel Universe LIVE. Picture: Supplied

Audiences will join in the quest that sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial manoeuvres, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and vast 3D video projection in this completely new thrilling adventure. The floor show is enhanced with strobe lighting, lasers, fire and smoke along with substantial sound effects to set the location and heighten the excitement.