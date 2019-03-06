Win tickets to Mathew Mole at Kirstenbosch on Sunday 10th March.

IOL Lifestyle and Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are giving away 6 sets of double tickets to see Matthew Mole on Sunday.

As part of his South African tour, local Cape Town singer-songwriter Matthew Mole will be taking to the stage on the 10th of March at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, where he will be performing some of his chart-topping hits including Holding On, Run, and Take yours, I’ll Take Mine.

Mole made South African chart history by becoming the first local artist to enter the iTunes album chart at number one with his debut album, The Home We Built – beating international superstars like Jay Z, The Rolling Stones, Michael Bublé as well as the world’s biggest compilation series “NOW That’s What I Call Music” to top the chart.

Bring your blankets and picnic baskets and come and watch one of SA’s top musicians performing live.

Gates to the concert area open from 4pm and the concert starts at 5.30pm, finishing at 7pm.

Tickets cost R150 for youth under 21, R190 for adults and children under 6 are free.