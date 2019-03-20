Win tickets to Men in Tutus at Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

IOL Lifestyle and Artscape Theatre are giving away a set of double tickets to Men in Tutu's on Thursday 18th April.





Male ballerina” is usually a term used in error made by a rookie arts writer. However, Les Ballets Eloelle, led by founder, Artistic Director and lead dancer Victor Trevino, features – as one of the few all-male comedy ballet companies in the world – a troupe of such dancers: men dancing roles traditionally reserved for women.





The comedy aspect of “Men In Tutus” – clever, affectionate parody of the ballet canon, both classical and contemporary via the dancers’ hilarious female personae – never undermines either the challenges of performing the complex choreography or the exceptional results, which make the show so thrilling to watch.





“Men In Tutus” features dancers from the US, Spain, Argentina, Mexico, the Philippines, Australian, Colombia, the Isle of Wight and Japan, underlining the global appeal of ballet, dance and comedy.





Of course, whatever the cultural backgrounds and experience of these dancers – who have trained at revered institutions like the New York Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre, the Royal Ballet, the Paris Opera Ballet, the National Ballet of Canada, the Royal Swedish Ballet, Berlin State Opera Ballet, the

English National Ballet, Joffrey Ballet and the Hong Kong Ballet – they’re also on stage to entertain!





The cast includes Walter Battistini, Ivan Felix, Jimmy Lumba, Jhonatan Mendez, Victor Maguad, Joel Morris (an ex-South African Ballet Theatre star), Ian Ocampo, Eugene Obille, Shaughn Neil Pegoraro, Joseph Phillips, Tetsushi Segawa and Wataru Tokue.





Men In Tutus South African performance dates:





Johannesburg

Dates: Friday 12 th to Sunday 14 th April 2019

Time: Friday 8pm; Saturday 3pm and 8pm; Sunday 2pm

Ticket prices: From R200

Venue: Teatro, Montecasino, Fourways





Cape Town

Dates: Thursday 18 th to Sunday 21 st April 2019

Time: Thursday 8pm; Saturday 3pm and 8pm; Sunday 2pm

Ticket prices: From R190

Venue: Opera House, Artscape



