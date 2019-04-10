Win tickets to Orbit ® and Comedy Central’s Laughing in Your Language. Pic: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and Orbit are giving away 8 double tickets to Comedy Central’s Laughing in Your Language at the Goliath Comedy Club on 12 April. Comedy Central in association with Orbit ® bring you a stellar line-up of the best in South African local comedy in this year’s instalment of Laugh in your Language.

The live recordings for the TV show will take place at the Goliath Comedy Club from the 11 –13 April, with each night promising a laugh extravaganza by some of the best in the business.

Comedy lovers can look forward to a Vernac, Afrikaans and English night with comedians including; Cobus van Rensburg, Bennie Fourie, Virgil Prins, Joey Rasdien, Marc Lottering, Rob van Vuuren, Neil Green, Sne Dladla, Mashabela Galane, Tumi Morake, Elton Mduduzi and Muzi Dlamini.





If you looking for a good laugh enter the competition below and stand a chance one of eight double tickets to the English live recording of Laugh in your Language at the Goliath Comedy Club for 12 April.

To enter complete the form below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway