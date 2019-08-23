Win tickets to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs at the Cape Town Convention Centre. Pic: Supplied

IOL and Shalimar Promotions are giving away 5 sets of double tickets valued at R1 200 to see Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ. The young stars of Indian channel Zee TV’s popular singing – based reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, will grace the stage of the Cape Town International Convention Centre in a spectacular concert on the 31st August at 8pm.

The fourteen year old winner, Sugandha Date along with Mohammad Faiz and Pritam Acharya, both eleven years old, who placed first and second, respectively, as well as the 5 year old singing sensation Swaransh will perform on the bill.

Ebrahim Kaskar of Shalimar Promotions, who brought the acclaimed Neha Kakkar Concert and the Indian Idols top 3 to Cape Town, assures audiences that the show is family entertainment of the highest quality.

To book tickets:

A1 DVD – 0839927714, Shahzadi – 0216339765, Akbar Café – 0722174957, enquiries; 0824569051

