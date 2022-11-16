Win tickets to SA’s favourite gaming event, rAge Expo

Get ready – it’s time to escape to planet rAge for three fun-filled days of video gaming, technology, gadgets, geek culture and digital lifestyle entertainment. rAge Expo is making an epic return to the Gallagher Convention Centre from December 9 to 11.

Now celebrating 20 successful years of awesomeness, this multidimensional festival of the future is a not-to-be-missed experience on the gaming and technology consumer calendar. The world is going digital faster than most of us can keep up. Even those immersed in the gaming and technology industry often look up in surprise at some new marvel or development. This virtual world comes to you in many ways and is full of unique experiences. You can explore alien worlds, speed along impossible racetracks, or just manage a zoo if you like. If that isn’t enough, then why not see what it’s like to climb a skyscraper?

rAge expo takes many of these experiences and puts them into your hands. From comic books to cosplay, from international e-sports events to two friends battling together in the LAN, rAge has a little something for everyone interested in the future of technology. Tickets for rAge Expo are on sale now via the official ticketing partner, Howler. Tickets cost R175 per person or R390 per person for a weekend pass. Kids under 6 enter for free. The times vary, so be sure to check them online first.

WIN! WIN! WIN! IOL Lifestyle and rAge Expo are offering five readers the chance to win double ticket day passes. The competition is only open to Joburg residents.

